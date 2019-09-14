Motorway police bars buses from playing Indian movies 

Indian movies and content that promotes religious intolerance will no longer be shown in public service vehicles.

The National Highway and Motorway Police have placed a restriction on such movies and content. They said that they have taken the step to show solidarity with people in Indian-held Kashmir.

A heavy fine will be imposed on those who violate the orders.

The police have asked people to call on their helpline and tell them about buses or coaches violating their orders.

On August 5, Indian PM Narendra Modi’s government revoked the autonomy of the Muslim-majority territory where tens of thousands of people have been killed in an uprising against Indian rule since 1989, most of them civilians.

New Delhi sent reinforcements to the estimated half a million troops already stationed in Kashmir, cut phone lines and the internet, placed severe restrictions on movement and arrested thousands, according to multiple sources. Pakistan has criticised India actions and has demanded global organisations to intervene and bring the situation under control.

Pakistan has already downgraded diplomatic relations and suspended trade with India. It has suspended ‘Dosti (friendship)’ bus service between Lahore and Delhi, and cancelled the Thar Express and Samjhauta Express that took passengers from Pakistan to India.

