Monday, September 30, 2019  | 30 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Motorcycle incinerated after electric pole catches fire in Karachi

2 hours ago
 
No one was hurt in the fire



A motorcycle was incinerated in Karachi on Sunday after an electric pole caught fire. 

The pole was located outside a house in Usmania Society, near Rizvia in Liaquatabad.

The motorcycle parked beneath the pole was destroyed and a car parked inside the house sustained minor damage.

Residents say that despite calling K-Electric and lodging multiple complaints, a team from K-Electric didn't arrive immediately. A video of the fire showed a man trying to extinguish the flames himself using a small fire extinguisher.

No injuries were reported.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
Fire Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Three killed as Karachi receives rain for fifth consecutive day
Imran Khan's plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
Imran Khan’s plane narrowly avoids disaster after leaving NYC
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.