Motorcycle incinerated after electric pole catches fire in Karachi

No one was hurt in the fire

The pole was located outside a house in Usmania Society, near Rizvia in Liaquatabad.The motorcycle parked beneath the pole was destroyed and a car parked inside the house sustained minor damage.Residents say that despite calling K-Electric and lodging multiple complaints, a team from K-Electric didn't arrive immediately. A video of the fire showed a man trying to extinguish the flames himself using a small fire extinguisher.No injuries were reported.