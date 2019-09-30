Motorcycle incinerated after electric pole catches fire in Karachi

A motorcycle was incinerated in Karachi on Sunday after an electric pole caught fire.
The pole was located outside a house in Usmania Society, near Rizvia in Liaquatabad.
The motorcycle parked beneath the pole was destroyed and a car parked inside the house sustained minor damage.
Residents say that despite calling K-Electric and lodging multiple complaints, a team from K-Electric didn't arrive immediately. A video of the fire showed a man trying to extinguish the flames himself using a small fire extinguisher.