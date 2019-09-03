Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Moshin Abbas Haider’s wife files for khula in Lahore court

2 hours ago
 

Actor and singer Mohsin Abbas Haider’s wife Fatima Sohail has filed for Khula at Lahore’s family court on Tuesday.

Sohail has accused Haider of torturing and assaulting her. She also told the court that her husband had an extramarital affair because of which she cannot continue to live with him.

Fatima further requested the court to approve her Khula plea.

Haider was found guilty of threatening his wife Sohail. A Lahore sessions court announced the verdict in a domestic violence and fraud case on August 28.

Related: Lahore court finds Mohsin Abbas Haider guilty of threatening wife

Sohail had accused Haider of beating her up and cheating on her in a Facebook post on July 21. She then filed a case against him for threatening to kill her and siphoning Rs5 million from her father. She had claimed that Haider had assaulted her when she asked him to pay back.

She said that Haider had been beating, abusing, and assaulting her since they tied the knot in 2015.

However, the singer, who was last seen in Baaji, has been given a clean chit in the fraud case.

