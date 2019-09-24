Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
More rain predicted in Karachi on Tuesday

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent showers in Karachi on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It rained in some neighbourhoods in Karachi on Monday evening, easing the grip of the ongoing heatwave.

PMD Director Sardar Sarfaraz had previously rubbished rumours on social media which suggested the temperatures in Karachi will soar above the 50°C mark in the coming days. Talking to Samaa, Sarfaraz explained that a tropical depression in the Arabian Sea region had transformed into a storm.

However, the storm is heading westwards and will hit Oman rather than Karachi. He advised people to ignore such rumours and enjoy the weather.

TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
