HOME > Local

More rain predicted in Karachi on Saturday

43 mins ago
 

Photo: Online

Karachi, prepare yourself! The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in the city today (Saturday).

The weather system that is causing all this rain is still in Sindh, according to the Met department. It says after a day of hot weather, rain is likely to hit the city in the evening.

Meteorologists predict the rain will come to an end on Sunday. It will rain in Badin, Tharparkar and Thatta on Sunday, the department says.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain between 35 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Rain on Saturday will mark the sixth consecutive day of rainfall in the city.

TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
