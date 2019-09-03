Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Local

More rain expected as Karachi wakes up to flooded streets

2 hours ago
 

The people of Karachi woke up to flooded streets after it rained intermittently Monday night and early Tuesday morning. 

The rain left a number of roads, residential lanes, parks, and markets with puddles of stagnant water. Malir’s Model Colony was inundated with sewerage water, while Khuda Ki Basti, Surjani Town, and Gulshan-e-Maymar were completely submerged.

The roads leading to Garden and North Karachi have been destroyed completely making it hard for people to commute. Potholes have emerged near Shamsi Society, they are so big that cars can easily get stuck in them.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted more rain today (Tuesday).

Power was also suspended in multiple areas as a precautionary measure by K-Electric to prevent further electrocutions.

Karachi traffic at a standstill as third spell continues

On Monday, people were stuck for almost six hours near Brookes Chowrangi after the EBM Causeway was flooded following heavy rains on Monday.

It rained in Karachi on Saturday and Sunday, following which many areas in the city were flooded.  The areas where it rained included Surjani Town, UP Morr, North Karachi, University Road, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Sharae Faisal, Saddar, DHA, and II Chundrigar Road.

At least 30 people were electrocuted to death in Karachi during the last two spells of rain in July and August.

The Met department has also forecast a heavy downpour with wind-thunderstorm at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Kalat, Zhob divisions and Islamabad.

Karachi Rain
 
