The Sindh government wants to suspend mobile phone services in Sindh on Muharram 9 and 10.

The home department has written a letter to the interior ministry asking it to block mobile phone services along the procession routes on Muharram 9 and 10.

This year, Muharram 9 and 10 fall on September 9 and 10.

The Sindh government often blocks mobile phones services on Muharram as a security measure.

