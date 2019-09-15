Sunday, September 15, 2019  | 15 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Mirpurkhas MS, administration incharge suspended over non-provision of ambulance service

2 hours ago
 

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah suspended on Sunday two senior medical officers at the Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas over non-provision of ambulance service to relatives of a deceased patient.

Relatives of the deceased minor, Mohan, received his body from the hospital early Saturday. They requested for an ambulance to transport the body to their village, but the officials there demanded Rs2,000 in return for the service, according to Mohan’s grandfather.

Unable to pay the amount, the deceased’s father, Kewal Bheel, and uncle, Ramesh Bheel, decided to take the body with them on a motorcycle. They were hit by a truck and died on the way to their village.

Taking notice of the incident, the Sindh chief minister said it was an outcome of the hospital administration’s negligence.

Sindh Chief Secretary Mumtaz Ali Shah notified on Sunday the suspension of Medical Superintendent Dr Mohammad Aslam and Incharge Administration Dr Khalid Memon.

Meanwhile, an inquiry committee has been constituted by Sindh Health Services DG Masood Ahmed Solangi to look into the matter.

The committee will inquire into non-provision of ambulance and the hospital administration’s alleged demand for money from the deceased’s relatives.

The committee comprises Dr Mushtaq Ahmed and Dr Anwar Qadir. It will conduct an inquiry on October 16 and submit its report to the provincial government.

Police have also apprehended the driver of the truck that hit Mohan’s father and uncle.

TOPICS:
mirpurkhas Sindh
 




 
 
 
 
 
 
Mirpurkhas, ambulance, Civil Hospital Mirpurkhas, MS Mohammad Aslam, Administration Incharge Khalid Memon, civil surgeon, ambulance service, Sindh, government, Murad Ali Shah, chief minister
 
