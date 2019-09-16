Mian Tariq Mahmood’s remand extended till Sept 23

A district and sessions court in Islamabad extended on Monday the remand of Mian Tariq Mahmood in the Judge Arshad Malik case till September 23.

Mahmood was arrested and remanded into FIA custody on July 17. The FIA has accused the suspect of taking the videos of former judge Malik. During a press conference, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz showed videos of the same judge telling another person that he was pressured into convicting Nawaz Sharif in the Al Azizia mills case. The judge, however, denied the allegations.

Judicial Magistrate Saqib Jawad ordered the FIA to submit a challan in the case. The court said that FIA will be presented with a show-cause notice if the challan isn’t submitted. “So many days have passed and why hasn’t a challan been submitted,” the judge asked.

The suspect’s lawyer argued that other suspects have been acquitted in this case.

The judge said that their case was different.

