Meesha Shafi files Rs2bn defamation suit against Ali Zafar

Musician Meesha Shafi filed a Rs2 billion defamation suit against actor-singer Ali Zafar on Wednesday in a Lahore sessions court.

She said Zafar had made false statements against her on social media, which had affected her career and caused her losses.

Shafi’s legal team sent the actor-singer a legal notice in May demanding a public apology and Rs2 billion in damages. The notice had been sent under Section 8 of the Defamation Ordinance, 2002.

“In a statement aired on Hum News on April 27 (a link of which you have posted on your Twitter account) you falsely claimed and published that our client is lying and has made false sexual harassment allegations against you just to get fame and recognition so as to get Canadian immigration,” read the notice.

Shafi’s legal team has also taken on Zafar’s assertions that Shafi cannot “become Malala” and get international recognition through the case.“In addition to the same, you have also claimed that our client wants to become Malala [Yousafzai], thereby implying that Malala also fabricated a false story like Meesha just to gain international recognition and immigration of a foreign country,” read the notice.

The notice says “false, malicious and defamatory and have been made to injure the reputation and goodwill of our client”. It also explained that Zafar’s claims that Shafi was doing all of this for Canadian immigration was “patently false” as she has been a Canadian resident since 2016.

The FIA had launched an investigation into 16 Twitter accounts, including that of singer Meesha Shafi, on the request of Ali Zafar in July.

Zafar, who has filed a defamation suit against Shafi, submitted a request to the cyber crime wing of the FIA to investigate these social media accounts. He has accused Shafi of launching a campaign against him to ruin his reputation.

In April 2018, Shafi took to Twitter to accuse Zafar of physically harassing her on ‘more than one occasion.’ “This happened to me despite the fact that I am an empowered, accomplished woman who is known for speaking her mind,” she said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.