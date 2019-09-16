Monday, September 16, 2019  | 16 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Meera admitted to hospital in Dubai

3 hours ago
 

Actor Meera has been admitted to a hospital in Dubai after she complained of pain in her stomach on Monday.

The acting legend has reportedly been advised to have an operation, but a final decision will be made after the results of her blood tests are in.

In a video statement shared today from the hospital room, Meera confirmed reports of her hospitalisation for check-ups. She said she is fine and is getting tests. “Medical check-ups are very necessary,” she stressed.

She asked her fans to pray for her quick recovery.

