MCI director issued show-cause notice in zoo neglect case

The director of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad has been issued a show-cause notice in a case pertaining to the federal capital’s zoo.

A bench of the Islamabad High Court, headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, expressed its displeasure at the reply by the director in the contempt notice issued to him.

Justice Minallah remarked that big houses have been built in place of a wildlife sanctuary.

The lawyer for the metropolitan corporation said that there still is enough space for a sanctuary. The judge responded that housing societies are being built there instead. The ‘elite class’ is destroying Islamabad’s master plan, he added.

The Islamabad Zoo has been in the news recently because of the poor conditions of the animals there. People have raised awareness regarding the condition of the zoo’s elephant, Himalayan brown bear and marsh crocodile.

A petition was even filed in the high court asking the authorities to hand over the zoo’s Himalayan brown bear to the Islamabad Wildlife Management Board for medical treatment.

The court, in its order, noted that the zoo authorities accepted that sufficient funds were not available with them to treat the animals at the zoo. “The zoo administration does not deny that it is neither equipped nor has sufficient funds and facilities for taking proper care of the animals which have been detained at the zoo,” it said.

