Mayor demands special funds for Karachi

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar has demanded that Prime Minister Imran Khan allocates special funds for Pakistan’s industrial hub, adding that the federal government should intervene to solve the city’s growing problems.

“Everyone has been giving suggestions but no one is furnishing bonds for Karachi,” he said while speaking to the media at Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum on Wednesday.

The prime minister should announce a special package when he visits Karachi, the mayor said. The PM is expected to visit Karachi on September 14.

He urged the federal government to help 30 million people in Karachi and provide them some relief. Akhtar remarked that the Centre seems reluctant when it comes to Karachi.

“Diseases are spreading across the city. The government must understand that the outcomes of their grant will start appearing after a year,” he said, adding that the city deserves the most attention as it pays the most amount of tax.

Akhtar said that he wants to work but doesn’t have enough resources. If the funds are issued after the local body elections, then it will be considered as “hostility with Karachi”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.