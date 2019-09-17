Tuesday, September 17, 2019  | 17 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Matric student gang-raped in Bhakkar 

4 hours ago
 

A matric student has claimed that she was gang-raped by three men in Bhakkar’s Chak 61 ML. She registered a complaint with the police on Tuesday. 

The daughter of a farmer said that her brother had dropped her near the fields to get animal feed. While she was there, three men carrying guns approached her. They threatened to kill her if she made any noise. They then raped her one after the other and made a video of it. The suspects, identified as Kamran, Younus and Imtiaz, then told her to not stay mum otherwise they will leak the video on social media, she told the police.

The police have registered a case against five suspects.

This a serious case, said DPO Faisal Gulzar. The suspects will be arrested soon and justice will be dispensed, he assured.

