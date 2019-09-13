Friday, September 13, 2019  | 13 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Massive fire breaks out at Shehla Raza’s Sindh Secretariat office

10 mins ago
 
No one was hurt



A massive fire broke out at around 1pm on Friday at Sindh MPA Shehla Raza's office in Karachi. 

Her office is located in the Old Sindh Secretariat. Raza, the former deputy speaker of the Sindh Assembly, is the incumbent women development minister.

She was not in her office at the time of the fire and all the staff have been safely evacuated. However, the intensity of the blaze is so great that no one is approaching the building.

The fire brigade has been called and so far, a number of documents and other items have burned. The cause of the fire hasn't been ascertained yet. This isn't the first fire that has broken out at the Sindh Secretariat.

Raza's office is near other provincial department offices, such as those of the information minister and energy minister and there is a threat that they too may catch fire.

