Maryam Nawaz’s ECP hearing postponed once again

The Election Commission postponed the hearing of the petition challenging the PML-N appointment of former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz without any proceeding once again on Wednesday.

The court was informed that Maryam’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah couldn’t appear in court because he is abroad.

A bench, headed by Chief Election Commissioner Justice (retd) Sardar Muhammad Raza, was hearing the case. The bench expressed its annoyance over the absence of Maryam’s lawyer. “If he would’ve told us before then we wouldn’t have kept a hearing today,” remarked Raza.

On May 4, Maryam was appointed as one of the vice-presidents of the PML-N along with 15 other leaders. PTI MNA Maleeka Bukhari challenged her appointment in the ECP and said that the PML-N leader has been convicted of hiding her assets.

The petitioner said that Maryam was convicted by an accountability court in the Avenfield properties case in July 2018. The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence on September 19, 2018.

She argued that just because the sentence has been suspended it doesn’t mean that the trial court didn’t convict her. “Maryam is not qualified to hold the party post,” they said.

Maryam submitted her reply in the case on June 25. “[The] petition has been filed with the mala fide and ulterior motives,” she said in the reply. “The material and substantial facts and legal provisions have been deliberately suppressed and misstated and thereby the petitioner has approached [the ECP] with unclean hands.”

