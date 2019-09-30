Maryam files for interim bail in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz vice president Maryam Nawaz filed on Monday a petition in the Lahore High Court, seeking interim bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

Maryam stated in her petition that her family had a political history and all of their properties and assets were declared.

She said she was being subjected to political victimization through allegations of money laundering.

The PML-N vice-president requested the court to grant her interim bail until a final verdict is announced on her bail plea.

Maryam is accused of receiving Rs160 million via telegraphic transfers from a woman, Siddiqa Saeed, in 1998, according to the National Accountability Bureau. She allegedly transferred the amount to the Chaudhry Sugar Mills.

The PML-N vice-president is currently in jail on a judicial remand until October 9.