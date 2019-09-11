Wednesday, September 11, 2019  | 11 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Manager injured as men rob petrol pump

7 hours ago
 

The manager of a petrol station was injured during a robbery at the station on Gujranwala’s Kamoke DG Road on Wednesday.

Four robbers on two motorcycles looted the petrol pump in just four minutes. They also robbed the vehicles coming to the station to fill their tanks.

According to the petrol pump owner, the suspects managed to rob valuables, including mobile phones, worth Rs70,000.

An FIR has been registered and a search for the suspects is under way.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
Gujranwala kamoke petrol pump
 
