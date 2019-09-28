Saturday, September 28, 2019  | 28 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Man with rabies admitted to Rahim Yar Khan hospital

2 hours ago
 

Photo: AFP

Incidences of rabies are rising in Punjab’s Rahim Yar Khan. A man with full-blown rabies was brought to Shaikh Zayed Hospital on Saturday.

He was identified as Munawer Hussain, a resident of Chak 53/P. Hussain was bitten by a stray dog two days ago while working in a field.

He was taken to a hospital but did not receive adequate post-exposure treatment. His condition worsened to the extent that his family had to tie up his hands and feet and bring him to Shaikh Zayed Hospital.

Hospital authorities say 45 people who were bitten by stray dogs were brought to the hospital in September. After receiving proper treatment they were all discharged.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said there is a shortage of anti-rabies vaccine in the country on World Rabies Day on Saturday. He said we were unable to produce enough vaccines to meet the rising demands.

There is an urgent need to focus on preventive measures, he had added.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
rabies rahim yar khan
 
