Man wants worship places for minorities in Punjab jails

Shehryar Safder, a resident of Lahore’s Shahdara, wants religious minorities in Punjab prisons to have the right to practice their religion.

He moved the Lahore High Court on Thursday and asked it to order the construction of worship places for religious minorities inside jails in the province.

The writ petition says that this is the fundamental right of the religious minorities under Article 20 (every citizen shall have the right to profess, practice and propagate his religion) and Article 25 (equality of citizens) of the Constitution.

The petition, which has been filed by Advocate Nadeem Sarwar, names the Punjab government and prisons IG as respondents.

It has been argued that there are mosques inside jails for Muslims prisoners and Christians and Hindu prisoners should also have the same provision.

Pakistan takes care of its minorities and gives them the right to practice their religion freely, the petition says.

There are more than 48,794 prisoners in jails across Punjab. Information about the breakup of the religious minorities inside prisons is not available to the public.

