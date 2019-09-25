Man transporting Indian gutka arrested at Quetta check-post

Customs officials seized gutka and Pan Parag worth Rs10 million in a Quetta raid on Wednesday.

A Customs spokesperson said the raid was conducted at the Darakshan check-post.

On seeing a suspicious vehicle, Customs inspector Shahzad Akhtar stopped it and did a search.

He found gutka and Indian Pan Parag from the hidden compartments of the vehicle, the spokesperson said. It had been smuggled into Quetta from India.

The vehicle driver was taken into custody.

