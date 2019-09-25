Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Man transporting Indian gutka arrested at Quetta check-post

1 hour ago
 

Customs officials seized gutka and Pan Parag worth Rs10 million in a Quetta raid on Wednesday.

A Customs spokesperson said the raid was conducted at the Darakshan check-post.

On seeing a suspicious vehicle, Customs inspector Shahzad Akhtar stopped it and did a search.

He found gutka and Indian Pan Parag from the hidden compartments of the vehicle, the spokesperson said. It had been smuggled into Quetta from India.

The vehicle driver was taken into custody.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
