Man shot dead while driving sister to hospital in Karachi

A man was shot dead in Karachi's Gulistan-e-Jauhar in what the police believe was a targeted attack Saturday night.
Salman was in the car with his sister and two other women on the way to the hospital when suspects on a motorcycle opened fire on their moving car. The police say the suspects, whose faces were covered, fired five to six shots. They recovered 30-bore pistol casings from the scene.
CCTV footage of the attack also surfaced in which the suspects are seen approaching the car from the left while it paused at a turning.
In their statement to the police, the family said Salman was taking his sister to the hospital when they were attacked. His sister was also injured. The two other women in the car remained safe.
In a separate incident, a man was killed in a firing incident in Manghopir's MSR Colony. Two people were injured in separate attacks in Baldia’s Abidabad and Malir’s Memon Goth firing.