Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Violence

Man shot in traffic-related spat on Karachi’s NIPA Flyover

52 mins ago
 
A car and motorcycle collided



A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday night after a fight over a traffic accident turned violent. 

The man, identified as Hashir, was on his motorcycle on the NIPA Flyover in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal when he had an accident with a car. Though he wasn't hurt in the accident, a huge group of people gathered.

They then began to push and shove the car and threatened to beat up the driver. The driver, a young man, stayed in the vehicle. People then started getting violent and smashed his windows and windscreen. Witnesses say they called the police but no one came.

In the meantime, the driver of the car called some guards. They arrived in a Toyota Vigo and initially tried to calm the situation down but when they saw the car driver being pulled out through the window, they began firing in the air.

One guard's bullet hit Hashir in his leg. Another hit a car.

The guards grabbed the young car driver and they took off in the Vigo. They abandoned his car.

Hashir was taken to Liaquat National Hospital for treatment. Soon after they left, the police arrived and collected 14 bullet casings from the scene. The police are investigating the case.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.
 
TOPICS:
accident Karachi
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
karachi, police, nipa, nipa chowrangi, firing, vip culture
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.