Man shot in traffic-related spat on Karachi’s NIPA Flyover

A man was shot in the leg on Tuesday night after a fight over a traffic accident turned violent.
The man, identified as Hashir, was on his motorcycle on the NIPA Flyover in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal when he had an accident with a car. Though he wasn't hurt in the accident, a huge group of people gathered.
They then began to push and shove the car and threatened to beat up the driver. The driver, a young man, stayed in the vehicle. People then started getting violent and smashed his windows and windscreen. Witnesses say they called the police but no one came.
In the meantime, the driver of the car called some guards. They arrived in a Toyota Vigo and initially tried to calm the situation down but when they saw the car driver being pulled out through the window, they began firing in the air.
One guard's bullet hit Hashir in his leg. Another hit a car.
The guards grabbed the young car driver and they took off in the Vigo. They abandoned his car.
Hashir was taken to Liaquat National Hospital for treatment. Soon after they left, the police arrived and collected 14 bullet casings from the scene. The police are investigating the case.