Man kills mother, brother and sister-in-law over Rs90m in Lahore

A man killed his mother, brother and sister-in-law Sunday night in Lahore’s Banker’s Cooperative Housing Society. He is currently on the run.

Mohammad Ali was single, in his 30s and lived in Banker’s Cooperative Housing Society near Lahore’s Defence in a house owned by his mother, Gulshan Bibi. His older brother Hammad also lived in the double-storey one kanal house with his family. Their other brother lived in Faisalabad.

Hammad was 45 years old and worked as a chartered accountant. He had five children with his 45-year-old wife Lubna, the oldest of whom is completing her O-Levels.

Mohammad Ali and Hammad both also ran an advertising agency together. On Sunday, Mohammad Ali renewed a longtime argument with his mother over money. He wanted Rs90 million from her but she refused because she had already distributed the money to his siblings. He then said he wanted the papers for the house, which Gulshan Bibi had.

When she refused again, Mohammad Ali became enraged and shot her. They were in her bedroom on the ground floor of the house. He exited the room and saw Hammad coming down the stairs and shot him too.

While fleeing the house, he came upon his sister-in-law, who had just driven up. He killed her, moved her car and then jumped in one of the two other cars at the house and fled. There were three cars at their house — his sister-in-law’s new Honda Civic, a Toyota Land Cruiser and a BMW.

A case has been registered against Mohammad Ali by Hammad’s brother-in-law Shaukat at the Nishtar Colony police station. The police shifted the victims to the morgue and collected evidence from the crime scene. As of Monday morning, the post-mortem examinations had not been conducted.

