Man killed after collision with BNP leader’s car in Washuk

A man was killed after his vehicle collided with the car of a BNP-Awami leader in Balochistan’s Washuk district Sunday night.

BNP-Awami Central Secretary General and Balochistan Social Welfare and Non-Formal Education Minister Mir Asadullah Baloch was travelling from Panjgur to Quetta when the accident took place, in Washuk’s Soorab.

Party spokesperson Dr Nashnas Lehri said he was received minor injuries in the accident. He was taken to the Panjgur Civil Hospital and released after getting first aid.

His car reportedly hit a vehicle carrying oil that was coming from the opposite side. The deceased driver of the other vehicle has been identified as Nisar Ahmed.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.