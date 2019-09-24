Tuesday, September 24, 2019  | 24 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Man guns down two robbers in Karachi’s Shah Lateef Town

7 hours ago
 

Photo: FILE

A man gunned down on Tuesday two robbers in Karachi as they sneaked into his house in Shah Lateef Town, police said.

According to the law enforcers, five armed robbers sneaked into the house with the help of a ladder.

The owner of the house said he opened fire at the burglars soon after he spotted them from the top floor.

The robbers also fired back at the man. However, two of the burglars were killed in the exchange.

According to police, the deceased robbers had been identified and a hunt was on for the three on the run.

The law enforcers recovered eight bullet casings of 0.9mm pistol from the scene and were further investigating the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Police robbery
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, robbery, police, robbers, Shah Lateef Town
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 22 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 22 killed, over 450 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.