Man guns down two robbers in Karachi’s Shah Lateef Town

A man gunned down on Tuesday two robbers in Karachi as they sneaked into his house in Shah Lateef Town, police said.

According to the law enforcers, five armed robbers sneaked into the house with the help of a ladder.

The owner of the house said he opened fire at the burglars soon after he spotted them from the top floor.

The robbers also fired back at the man. However, two of the burglars were killed in the exchange.

According to police, the deceased robbers had been identified and a hunt was on for the three on the run.

The law enforcers recovered eight bullet casings of 0.9mm pistol from the scene and were further investigating the incident.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.