Man dies of dengue in Mardan

A man died of dengue in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mardan on Monday.

This is the first reported dengue-related death reported in the district.

The victim, identified as Iftikhar, was a resident of Nowshera. He was brought to the Mardan Medical Complex for treatment a few days before his death.

So far 125 people have been affected by the disease in Mardan.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said at a press conference on Sunday that the government was fully committed to tackling the disease.

Dr Mirza confirmed that the number of dengue patients in the country has crossed the 10,000 mark — 2,363 are from Punjab, 2,258 from Sindh, 1,814 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1,772 are from Balochistan.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.