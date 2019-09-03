Tuesday, September 3, 2019  | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Health

Man dies of dengue at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

A man died of dengue in Karachi on Tuesday, taking the city’s death toll to seven this year.

The deceased was from Balochistan’s Lasbela.

He passed away at Karachi’s Jinnah hospital where he had come for treatment.

On August 31, the Sindh health minister confirmed that at least 235 Chinese workers were recently diagnosed with the dengue virus in Karachi.

All the cases were reported from the same area, Azra Fazal Pechuho had told reporters, adding that there were Chinese workers working on a plant in the Hawke’s Bay area.

Related: 235 Chinese workers diagnosed with dengue in Karachi: minister

The provincial health minister said that the workers didn’t take any precautionary measures to save themselves from the virus. However, she said that they are all out of danger.

Dengue affects between 50 million and 100 million people in the tropics and subtropics each year, resulting in fever and muscle and joint aches.

But it can also be fatal, developing into hemorrhagic fever and shock syndrome, which is characterised by bleeding and a loss of blood pressure.

