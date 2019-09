A man died of Congo virus at Karachi’s Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre Wednesday morning.

The victim was identified as Hadi Bux, a shepherd from Sanghar. He was brought to Jinnah hospital for treatment on September 19.

The next day he was diagnosed with the Congo virus. He underwent treatment for five days before he passed away.

The total number of deaths from the disease in Sindh has reached 19.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.