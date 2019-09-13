Man dies of Congo fever in Quetta

Another patient died of the Congo virus in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah Hospital on Friday.

The patient, identified as Murtaza, was admitted to a private hospital in the city a few days prior to his death, hospital authorities said. As his state deteriorated, he was shifted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital where he was diagnosed with Congo fever and later passed away.

After the necessary medical protocols, his body was handed over to his family.

So far, 47 people suspected to have the disease have been admitted to Fatima Jinnah Hospital, out of which 26 were diagnosed with the virus. Six people have died from the disease.

Though Balochistan’s chief minister has taken notice of the rising cases of Congo fever, new cases keep surfacing every day.

