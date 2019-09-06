Man dies after meeting kidnapped daughter at Karachi court  

A man died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Sindh High Court after meeting his daughter a year after she was kidnapped.

The family claimed that the daughter was kidnapped following a dispute with another person in their village in Sujawal. Her kidnapper was later killed in another dispute and the attacker then took their daughter and married her off to someone else, they said.

Neither the police nor local representatives helped them in any way, the family said.

Jummah Khan finally saw his daughter on Friday, but he suffered a heart attack upon meeting her.

Taking the body from the court premises proved to be another challenge for the family, as the court’s ambulance wasn’t available. They asked for a pickup truck to help them but the driver was charging a lot. Lawyers and people at the court then helped them gather the Rs12,000 needed to take the body to the hospital.

The family even staged a protest for some time, saying that they will not take the body till they get justice.

