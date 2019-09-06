Friday, September 6, 2019  | 6 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Man dies after meeting kidnapped daughter at Karachi court  

8 mins ago
 

A man died after suffering a cardiac arrest at the Sindh High Court after meeting his daughter a year after she was kidnapped. 

The family claimed that the daughter was kidnapped following a dispute with another person in their village in Sujawal. Her kidnapper was later killed in another dispute and the attacker then took their daughter and married her off to someone else, they said.

Neither the police nor local representatives helped them in any way, the family said.

Related: Sindh High Court rejects Mustafa Kamal’s petition against Wasim Akhtar

Jummah Khan finally saw his daughter on Friday, but he suffered a heart attack upon meeting her.

Taking the body from the court premises proved to be another challenge for the family, as the court’s ambulance wasn’t available. They asked for a pickup truck to help them but the driver was charging a lot. Lawyers and people at the court then helped them gather the Rs12,000 needed to take the body to the hospital.

The family even staged a protest for some time, saying that they will not take the body till they get justice.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
kidnapping case Sindh High Court sujawal
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
Man makes 56,000 alams in Muharram
local
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
Tents set up in Faisalabad to honour martyrs of Karbala
local
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
Lahore NGO teaches 5,000 children by selling trash
local
 
 
 
 
 
Lahore, School, Welfare
 
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
ATM robber dies during police ‘interrogation’ in Rahim Yar Khan
Rainy spells turn Karachi's Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Rainy spells turn Karachi’s Gadap, Memon Goth areas lush green
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
Veteran actor Abid Ali hospitalised
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.