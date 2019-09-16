Man arrested for murdering stepmother over rent dispute in Attock

A man was arrested on Monday morning for the murder of his stepmother in Attock. His brother is still on the run.

The man, identified as Muhammad Imran, and his brother, Adil Mahmood, attacked their stepmother Rukhsana over a property issue on September 3. They also injured their 15-year-old stepsister who filmed the incident.

The man, both between 25 and 26 years of age, were angry at their stepmother for collecting rent from their father’s property. Their father, Muhammad Javed, lives and works in America and had married twice. He has four sons from his first wife and five children (three daughters and two sons) from his second wife. Initially, the rent money went to his first wife’s family but he recently told his tenants to give it to his second wife instead because she had five underage children.

His older children were enraged by this and constantly fought with the second wife over the issue. On September 3, at around 11:30am, they came to her house in Kamilpur Musa and attacked her with a knife. Their 15-year-old half-sister saw the whole thing and captured it on camera. They tried to stab her and ended up slicing her right arm open.

When neighbours gathered, they fled.

A case was registered the same day at the Rangoo police station on behalf of their half-sister under sections 34 (connivance), 302 (murder) and 324 (attempted murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code. Rangoo SHO Malik Atif confirmed that an FIR had been lodged. The police are conducting raids to find the other brother.

Imran was arrested and has confessed to the crime. He claimed their stepmother had been “bothering” them for 18 years. Their father says he won’t pardon his sons and wants the death penalty for them. They mercilessly murdered my wife, he said, adding that they have several small children together. He arrived in Pakistan soon after hearing of the murder.

