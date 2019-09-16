Man arrested for marrying teenage stepdaughter in Rajanpur 

A man has been arrested for marrying his 14-year-old stepdaughter in Rajanpur.

The teen came to the City police station and recorded her statement.

She said that her mother had married a man named Ashraf, adding that he used to rape her every day. She told her mother this, after which she was forced to marry Ashraf.

The police have taken her under their protection and registered an FIR, which says that the complainant is 18 or 19 years. The teen’s birth certificate, however, says that she is 14 years.

DPO Haroon Rasheed Khan said that a case has been registered and the suspect has been arrested.

Further investigation is under way and her medical test is being conducted.

