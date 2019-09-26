Thursday, September 26, 2019  | 26 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Man arrested for littering in Karachi’s Bin Qasim

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

A man was arrested in Karachi on Thursday for littering.

The Sukhan police arrested a man in Bin Qasim Town for littering. A notification issued by the Sindh Home Department on Wednesday grants them the power for 90 days to arrest people who litter under Section 144 of the CrPC.

A case has also been registered against the suspect.

Abdul Jabbar was throwing trash on the street when the police caught him.

Related: Sindh govt bans littering in Karachi for 90 days

The Sindh government has banned open littering on the streets, littering outside the main doors of houses, littering through windows of vehicles on the road, open littering on beaches, throwing debris of damaged structures of under construction buildings on the roads and spitting paan in the open.

Anyone found littering will be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code. Section 188 relates to disobeying orders by a public servant. The penalties range from imprisonments of one month and a fine of Rs200 to imprisonments of six months and a fine of Rs1,000, depending on how the rules are violated.

Tell us what you think:

