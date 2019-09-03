Man arrested for impersonating Bahawalpur assistant commissioner 

A man has been arrested for impersonating an assistant commissioner and robbing people in Bahawalpur.

Amir Sohail was arrested from the rest house of the Islamia University, where he was staying as an assistant commissioner.

The suspect has been accused of looting people by ensnaring them in fake schemes. He has robbed people of Rs0.8 million, according to the FIR.

A case has been registered against him by one of the men he robbed.

Amir confessed to his crime. He said that he has been posing as an assistant commissioner for the last two months.

