A man and his accomplice have been arrested for faking his kidnapping in Gujranwala.

The man, identified as Hafiz Naseeb, demanded Rs4 million as ransom from his brothers living abroad. He plotted his own kidnapping with the help of his friend, Fahad. They were arrested from Mandi Bahauddin by the Saddar Kamoki police.

Naseeb, a computer teacher, has confessed to his crime. He said that he wanted money to start his own business.

