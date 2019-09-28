Malaria on the rise across Sindh

Malaria has been on the rise after the monsoon rains across Sindh. Around 52,377 cases have been reported in the province till July, according to the Sindh Malaria Control Programme.

Of these, 10,191 were from Thatta, 4,428 from Sujawal, 4,121 from Larkana, 3,994 from Tando Muhammad Khan, 3,602 from Badin, 3,523 from Mirpurkhas, 3,183 from Umerkot and 1,873 from Karachi.

Generally, it was observed that malaria was more common in rural areas, whereas dengue was more widespread in cities.

Cases started emerging after activities to control the disease were suspended due to a shortage of funds earlier in the year. However, the Malaria Control Programme was back on track after the release of funds, programme director Dr Mahmood Iqbal told the PPI.

Every year there are approximately one million estimated cases of malaria in the country, according to the WHO. Experts have predicted that more cases will emerge if sanitation conditions across the country do not improve soon.

