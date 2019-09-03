Majority of PTI members don’t know Usman Buzdar: Fawad Chaudhry

Says he has powers equal to that of a dictator

Chaudhry said so during an exclusive interview with Samaa TV. He said that internal governance has been a real challenge for the ruling party, not the opposition."It is not just me, but a majority of PTI does not know Buzdar sahib," Chaudhry said."If you are not satisfied with governance, then you are also not satisfied with the chief minister."He said the Punjab chief minister has powers similar to those of a dictator."It isn't necessary for you to agree with what's happening," the minister said. "However, the prime minister is the leader of the party and commands respect. One has to obey his orders."Commenting on civil-military relationship, he said the relations would not be equality-based, until the institutions were not streamlined.Chaudhry, however, said that an exemplary civil-military equation exists in the country at present.Follow SAMAA English on Facebook Twitter, and Instagram