Tuesday, September 3, 2019 | 3 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Majority of PTI members don’t know Usman Buzdar: Fawad Chaudhry
Pakistan wants peace in the region, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi
NAB closes Malir riverbed inquiry against Qaim Ali Shah
Teenagers arrested for killing four-year-old neighbour in Mardan
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Government
Majority of PTI members don’t know Usman Buzdar: Fawad Chaudhry
Naeem Ashraf Butt
2 mins ago
Says he has powers equal to that of a dictator
Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Tuesday that a majority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf members do not even know Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.
Chaudhry said so during an exclusive interview with Samaa TV. He said that internal governance has been a real challenge for the ruling party, not the opposition.
"It is not just me, but a majority of PTI does not know Buzdar sahib," Chaudhry said.
"If you are not satisfied with governance, then you are also not satisfied with the chief minister."
He said the Punjab chief minister has powers similar to those of a dictator.
"It isn't necessary for you to agree with what's happening," the minister said. "However, the prime minister is the leader of the party and commands respect. One has to obey his orders."
Commenting on civil-military relationship, he said the relations would not be equality-based, until the institutions were not streamlined.
Chaudhry, however, said that an exemplary civil-military equation exists in the country at present.
Follow SAMAA English on
Facebook
,
Twitter,
and
Instagram
.
TOPICS:
fawad chaudhry
PTI
Usman Buzdar
RELATED STORIES
Return looted money and take your father: Chaudhry advises opposition
9 hours ago
9 hours ago
Science ministry launches bottled water just for government offices
3 days ago
3 days ago
Aamir Liaquat’s behaviour lands him a call from PM House
4 days ago
4 days ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Take a look at Karachi's post-rain condition
SAMAA TV
local
1 day ago
Islamabad has a Kashmir 'curfew clock'
SAMAA TV
geopolitics
1 day ago
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
SAMAA TV
news
5 days ago
Bahria town, Instalment, money, supreme court
MOST READ
Outrage after Lahore cinema releases CCTV footage of dating couples
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi
ATM robber dies during police 'interrogation' in Rahim Yar Khan
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.