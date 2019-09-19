Luxury cars, plot files, gold seized from KMC official’s residence

Officials of the National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi seized on Thursday a treasure trove of luxury cars, plot files, gold and weapons from the residence of a Karachi Metropolitan Corporation official.

Liaquat Qaimkhani, adviser to Karachi mayor on Parks, was apprehended on Wednesday by a team of NAB Rawalpindi officials in Karachi. He is currently facing an inquiry with regard to the illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to real estate giant Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi.

NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in order to recover record pertaining to the allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land. They instead found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items.

The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover jeep, Toyota’s Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different sorts of arms.

According to NAB, Qaimkhani made all these assets through corruption. Officials said they had yet to open two lockers seized from his residence.

The anti-corruption watchdog also acquired on Thursday a three-day transit remand of Qaimkhani from an accountability court in Karachi. He will be shifted to NAB’s Rawalpindi office.

The anti-corruption watchdog earlier arrested Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria pertaining to the case. He is currently being held at the Adiyala Jail.

Sajjad Abbasi, former Sindh secretary for works and services who was arrested in June, has turned an approver in the Icon Tower case.

