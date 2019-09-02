London to protest humanitarian crisis in Kashmir

A big protest rally will be held on Tuesday in London against the continuous curfew, lock-down and complete communication blockade in Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan will lead the rally at 10 Downing Street.

Members of the UK Parliament, leaders of political parties, members of civil society and overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris will participate in the rally, according to a press statement by the Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir press information department.

The AJK PM will address the protest rally and invite attention of the international community towards the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority Ahmed Raza Qadri, Advisor Raja Javed Iqbal and Raja Zubair Iqbal will also accompany the AJK premier.

