Monday, September 2, 2019  | 2 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Geopolitics

London to protest humanitarian crisis in Kashmir

39 mins ago
 

Peoples shout anti-Indian slogans in a Kashmiri solidarity rally in Lahore on September 1, 2019. Photo: AFP

A big protest rally will be held on Tuesday in London against the continuous curfew, lock-down and complete communication blockade in Kashmir.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan will lead the rally at 10 Downing Street.

Members of the UK Parliament, leaders of political parties, members of civil society and overseas Pakistanis and Kashmiris will participate in the rally, according to a press statement by the Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir press information department.

The AJK PM will address the protest rally and invite attention of the international community towards the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

Minister for State Disaster Management Authority Ahmed Raza Qadri, Advisor Raja Javed Iqbal and Raja Zubair Iqbal will also accompany the AJK premier.

TOPICS:
Kashmir London Protest
 
Islamabad has a Kashmir ‘curfew clock’
