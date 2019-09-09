Monday, September 9, 2019  | 9 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
Lodhran: Eight-year-old’s body found in gutter

2 hours ago
 

The body of a missing eight-year-old child was found in a gutter early Monday morning. 

His family said that the child had gone missing from outside his house in Lodhran’s Quaidabad Colony on September 5. His father even registered a kidnapping case against unidentified men.

The police have said that the cause of death can only be ascertained after a postmortem examination has been conducted. They said that the body will be handed over to the deceased’s family after the completion of all medico-legal formalities.

The child’s family has asked authorities to take notice of the incident and arrest those responsible.

lodhran Murder
 
