Saturday, September 14, 2019  | 14 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Human Rights

Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA

34 mins ago
 

Nobel Peace prize laureate Malala Yousafzai attends an event about the importance of education and women empowerment in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on July 9, 2018. Photo: AFPmala

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wants UNGA and other world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Malala shared the stories of some Kashmiri girls and the impact the communications blackout and lockdown in the valley has had over their lives.

“The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary,” Malala quoted one of the girls as saying.

Another girl, Malala wrote, said she feels purposeless and depressed because she can’t go to school. “I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues,” the young woman was quoted as saying.

Malala said that the global leaders should listen to the voice of Kashmiris and help children go back to school.

She said that in the past week she has spent time speaking with people living and working in occupied Kashmir, including journalists, human rights lawyers and students. But it wasn’t easy getting in touch with Kashmiris.

“It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak,” Malala tweeted.

Related: Mathira slams Malala for not talking about Kashmir, Priyanka Chopra

Earlier this week, the nobel laureate was critiscised by some people for not speaking about the human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

People called Malala out for not raising her voice for Kashmir and tweeting about the iPhone 11 instead.

Among her critics were Pakistani actress and host Mathira, who took no time at all to lash out at Malala for not raising her voice for Kashmir or the recent Priyanka Chopra controversy.

“First of all, she has the time to post about iPhone stuff why not Kashmir, I don’t get it. Her one tweet against Priyanka and Kashmir will help but she is worried about her dress and iPhone,” wrote Mathira.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Kashmir Malala
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
Mohammad Ali Jinnah shared a special bond with Kashmir
geopolitics
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Bull sneaks into Rawalpindi lab, wreaks havoc
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi's Defence 
Watch: Gunmen rob woman, driver in Karachi’s Defence 
Iranian man, son arrested for 'hypnotizing', looting people in Karachi
Iranian man, son arrested for ‘hypnotizing’, looting people in Karachi
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
Karachi is getting four new housing schemes
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
You won’t have to pay Umrah fees twice anymore
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.