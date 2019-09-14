Listen to Kashmiri voices, Malala tells UNGA

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai wants UNGA and other world leaders to address the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Malala shared the stories of some Kashmiri girls and the impact the communications blackout and lockdown in the valley has had over their lives.

“The best way to describe the situation in Kashmir right now is absolute silence. We have no way of finding out what’s happening to us. All we could hear is the steps of troops outside our windows. It was really scary,” Malala quoted one of the girls as saying.

I am deeply concerned about reports of 4,000 people, including children, arbitrarily arrested & jailed, about students who haven’t been able to attend school for more than 40 days, about girls who are afraid to leave their homes. — Malala (@Malala) September 14, 2019

Another girl, Malala wrote, said she feels purposeless and depressed because she can’t go to school. “I missed my exams on August 12 and I feel my future is insecure now. I want to be a writer and grow to be an independent, successful Kashmiri woman. But it seems to be getting more difficult as this continues,” the young woman was quoted as saying.

Malala said that the global leaders should listen to the voice of Kashmiris and help children go back to school.

She said that in the past week she has spent time speaking with people living and working in occupied Kashmir, including journalists, human rights lawyers and students. But it wasn’t easy getting in touch with Kashmiris.

“It took a lot of work from a lot of people to get their stories because of the communications blackout. Kashmiris are cut off from the world and unable to make their voices heard. #LetKashmirSpeak,” Malala tweeted.

Earlier this week, the nobel laureate was critiscised by some people for not speaking about the human rights violations in Indian-administered Kashmir.

People called Malala out for not raising her voice for Kashmir and tweeting about the iPhone 11 instead.

Among her critics were Pakistani actress and host Mathira, who took no time at all to lash out at Malala for not raising her voice for Kashmir or the recent Priyanka Chopra controversy.

“First of all, she has the time to post about iPhone stuff why not Kashmir, I don’t get it. Her one tweet against Priyanka and Kashmir will help but she is worried about her dress and iPhone,” wrote Mathira.

