Wednesday, September 25, 2019  | 25 Muharram, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

Light rain across Karachi for third consecutive day

2 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

Rain began in Karachi Wednesday afternoon, with different areas receiving varying levels of rainfall. 

This is the third consecutive day of rain in the city.

Areas affected by the rain include Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Steel Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Malir.

A tree fell down on Sharae Faisal because of the strong winds. A storm was reported on Mauripur Road.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
TOPICS:
Karachi Rain
 
HOME  
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Electricity, Bills
 
MOST READ
No, these frogs weren't being sold to restaurants in Lahore
No, these frogs weren’t being sold to restaurants in Lahore
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
At least 25 killed, over 459 injured in Kashmir earthquakes
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Three PIA cabin crew grounded for making videos in uniform
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
Daesh looks to gain foothold in Balochistan under ex-Karachi cop
CSS rules were amended without government's approval: FIA report
CSS rules were amended without government’s approval: FIA report
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.