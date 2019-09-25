Light rain across Karachi for third consecutive day

Rain began in Karachi Wednesday afternoon, with different areas receiving varying levels of rainfall.

This is the third consecutive day of rain in the city.

Areas affected by the rain include Surjani Town, North Nazimabad, Federal B Area, North Karachi, Nazimabad, Saddar, Steel Town, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulshan-e-Hadeed and Malir.

A tree fell down on Sharae Faisal because of the strong winds. A storm was reported on Mauripur Road.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram