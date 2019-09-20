Liaquat Qaimkhani was not a ‘notified’ adviser, says Karachi mayor

Liaquat Ali Qaimkhani was not a ‘notified’ advisor of KMC’s parks department, says Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

“I was just taking advice from him to renovate the parks of Karachi,” Akhtar told reporters outside the KMC parks and horticulture department on Friday.

Qaimkhani was arrested on Wednesday by a team of NAB Rawalpindi officials in Karachi. He is currently facing an inquiry with regard to the illegal allotment of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim land to real estate giant Bahria Town for its Icon Tower in Karachi. NAB seized a treasure trove of luxury cars, plot files, gold and weapons from the residence of the KMC official.

But Akhtar says KMC hadn’t even issued a notification appointing Qaimkhani as an adviser. The mayor said he used to consult Qaimkhani on the renovation of Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim as he served as the director-general of the parks and horticulture department for many years.

“When I became mayor, the KMC appointed Afaq Mirza as the director-general of the parks department and he is currently serving on the same post,” the KMC mayor said.

He said he decided to use the experience of the former parks director-general (Qaimkhani) as the situation of Karachi’s parks is deteriorating. “He [Qaimkhani] took an interest,” the mayor said.

Commenting on a recent meeting with former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad Khan, the Karachi mayor said it was just an accidental meeting in Dubai during his two-day visit.

The federal government should come forward and play its role to resolve Karachi’s issues as 60% of the city is in the control of the federal government. “I had a meeting with Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah over the issues of Karachi and he assured of cooperation of the provincial government towards KMC,” Akhtar said.

