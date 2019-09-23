Liaquat Qaimkhani remanded into NAB custody for 14 days

A former senior officials of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, Liaquat Qaimkhani, has been remanded into NAB custody for 14 days.

He was presented before Islamabad Accountability Court Judge Mohammad Bashir on Monday morning. He was arrested on Wednesday by a NAB Rawalpindi team in Karachi. NAB was granted transit remand to bring him to Rawalpindi and on Saturday, a Rawalpindi accountability court granted two-day transit remand to take him to Islamabad.

Qaimkhani, the former director-general of KMC’s parks division, is accused of illegally allotting land in Karachi’s Bagh Ibne Qasim to Galaxy International. That land was then used to construct the Bahria Icon Tower. Bagh Ibne Qasim is a public park in Karachi’s Clifton.

Qaimkhani will be presented before the court again on October 7 by NAB’s Rawalpindi office. During the hearing, Qaimkhani denied the allegations against him and said his signature wasn’t in a single document. He claimed NAB had no evidence.

However, NAB said satellite pictures of the park from 2005 show that that portion of land was purposely left under developed so it could be given to Galaxy International. The head of the company, Dr Dinshaw Anklesaria, has already been arrested in the same case. He reportedly has ties to former president Asif Ali Zardari.

When NAB officials raided Qaimkhani’s residence in Karachi in order to recover the allotment records, they found a treasure trove of 243 valuable items.

The officials seized eight luxury vehicles, including Mercedes and Audi A4 cars, a Range Rover and Toyota Surf, Land Cruiser and Fortuner SUVs. They also found 20 files of different plots in Karachi’s Mehran Town.

Among the other valuables found were gold and different types of arms.

