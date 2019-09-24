Leaky sludgy pipes reducing chlorination ability to kill Karachi Naegleria

The protection of chlorination reduces by the time piped water reaches households in Karachi because of leaks, experts have said, which is why we are seeing more Naegleria Fowleri deaths.

So far this year, the heat-loving, brain-eating amoeba has killed 14 people, whose deaths were reported in Karachi. The single-cell organism thrives in high temperatures and this summer it has been exceptionally hot. One way to kill the bug is chlorine.

“Twenty-one out of 30 of KWSB’s chlorinators were not working before the Water Commission came into action,” said Dr Zafar Mehdi, who heads the Naegleria Control Committee at the Sindh Health department. He was of the opinion that the water board’s infrastructure still needs immediate maintenance. When sewage enters water supply pipes it is a disaster.

Thirty chlorinators are installed at KWSB’s filter plants at Central Ordnance Depot, North-East Karachi, Gharo, Pipri and Hub. Dr Mehdi said that KWSB’s reservoirs are in bad condition as are their tanks and pipelines, which is one reason why the ameba spreads. The mandatory level is 0.5ppm chlorination for the supply to households and 2ppm to 2.5ppm of chlorine gas for water tanks, reservoirs and swimming pools.

For its part, however, the KWSB says it is buying chlorine gas in bulk from two companies M/s Ittehad & Co and M/s Sitara & Co in Lahore and Faislabad, respectively.

“The Karachi water board is purchasing Rs120 million worth chlorine in a month,” said MD Asadullah Khan. “Why is Naegleria not reported from any other cities in Sindh despite a lack of basic infrastructure as compared to Karachi?”

The Naegleria Control Committee’s Dr Zafar Mehdi did not, however, agree with this point of view. It would appear that victims from other parts had been brought to Karachi where they succumbed to the brain-eating ameba.

For his part, Hyderabad WASA MD Saleem-ud-din said that they were also chlorinating their supply since the Water Commission cracked down a few years ago. “We add chlorine to the water supply system according to WHO standards which range from around 0.3 to 0.5 ppm,” he said. WASA spends up to Rs4 million a month chlorinating its water reservoirs.

The problem is that even if the water boards chlorinate the water, there are 26 elements which reduce the efficiency of the gas. There is sludge, algae, mud, rust in our pipelines. There are leaks which let the gas out. Imagine a soft drink bottle. If you leave it open, the gas eventually will evaporate. The ameba also thrives in pipelines where water has not passed for a few days as well.

By the time the water reaches a household tap, chances are it is less chlorinated than when it started out at KWSB reservoir.

Naegleria Fowleri infects humans through the nose. This usually happens when people go swimming in warm freshwater places, like lakes and rivers. But a study in 2011 published in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases said that in the 13 cases reported in Karachi only one was from swimming. The rest were strongly assumed to be because tap water for wuzu was the cause. When people sniff water high up into the nostril, the ameba can enter the membrane and travel to the brain. The water at home tested positive for Naegleria for two victims in that study.

