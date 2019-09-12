Layyah man shifted to hospital after police torture, claims family 

A brick kiln labourer was illegally detained and then tortured by Layyah’s Riverine police, claimed his family.

The man, identified as Saghir, has been shifted to a DHQ hospital. They were working at a brick kiln in Basti Shadu Khan.

Assistant sub-inspectors Javaid Akhtar and Ahmad Khan, who have been posted at the check post in Bait Deewan, had picked up my two brothers, claimed Muhammad Shakeel. He said that the police shifted his brothers to a private torture cell instead of a lock-up.

The police were instructed to do so on the orders of a powerful landlord, Shakeel said. They have started harassing my sisters too, he added.

ASI Akhtar has denied the charges. He said that we received a message while he was out patrolling that two people have reportedly been snatching people’s mobile phones and cash. “We reached there and arrested the suspects,” he told SAMAA TV.

The brothers were then handcuffed and being taken to a station in a police van when they jumped from it. “We chased them and caught Saghir, while Murtaza managed to escape,” according to ASI Akhtar.

Dr Ziaullah, who works at Layyah’s DHQ Hospital, said that Saghir’s condition is stable, adding that he seems to be suffering from psychological trauma following the police brutality.

DPO Usman Ijaz has said that he has taken notice of the case, adding that the culprits will be dealt according to the law.

