Larkana student’s body found under mysterious circumstances

The body of a 25-year-old student was found from a Larkana hostel on Monday. It is currently unclear how she died.

Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University Vice-Chancellor Dr Anila Attaur Rehman says the student’s neck bore rope marks. She said a committee has been constituted to investigate the student’s death.

The student was studying at a dental college in Larkana, but living at a hostel of a different college in the same city.

As soon as news spread of the student’s death, her friends and Dr Rehman reached the hospital.

She had two roommates, whose statements will be recorded as part of the investigation into her death, says Dr Rehman. She added that police has taken the student’s phone into its custody. The SSP will look after the committee’s investigation, she said.

Dr Rehman said that the deceased was having exams, which is why there were no classes. “Her family has been informed. A post-mortem will be conducted after they arrive from Ghotki and Karachi,” Dr Rahman said.

The student’s parents have a business in Karachi.

The story will be updated as more details come in. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram