Larkana boy’s death not caused by anti-rabies vaccine shortage: authorities

A child recently died of rabies in Larkana but Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani says it wasn’t because of a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines.

A video of the child dying was widely circulated on social media on Tuesday and an initial investigation report by the district commissioner was submitted to the Sindh government, confirmed Ghani.

The victim was a 12-year-old boy from Mubarak Abro village in Shikarpur. He was bitten by a dog in his village two days before Eidul Azha, which was 40 days before his death, said Ghani.

The child was not brought to the hospital immediately after the dog bite and there is no record of him at any hospital in Shikarpur, according to the report.

The child was brought to Chandka Medical Hospital in Larkana on September 17 and after examination, the mother was informed that the child developed hydrophobia due to the dog bite.

The anti-rabies vaccine was available in stock at Chandka Medical Hospital, however, it needs to be administered immediately after a dog bite. Once hydrophobia has been developed the vaccine does not work and is not administered.

The Sindh health department says it has made it mandatory for all districts to always have 100 vials of anti-rabies vaccine in stock.

Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah has also taken notice of the death. He has summoned a report from the Larkana commissioner. “I want a detailed report of the incident,” he said. “Why couldn’t the child be treated in Shikarpur? What problems do they have regarding the anti-rabies vaccine?” he asked.

The person responsible for this will be held accountable, remarked the CM.

