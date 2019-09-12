Landmine explosion kills shepherd in Balochistan

A man was killed in an explosion in Balochistan on Thursday. Two other deaths were also reported from the province in separate incidents.

Levies personnel said a shepherd died on the spot after a landmine exploded in Duki’s Talau Daman area.

His body was taken to Duki’s Civil hospital for medico-legal formalities. He was identified as Nazar Dad, son of Kamal Khan Loni.

Separately, a man died after a speeding vehicle crashed into him on Harnai Road in Quetta. His body was shifted to the district headquarters hospital.

Police took the driver of the speeding vehicle into custody and a case was registered against him.

In another incident, a death by suicide was reported from a dairy farm in Balochistan’s Kohlu district.

